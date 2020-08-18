Barack Obama continued the yearly tradition of unveiling his summer playlist Monday, and the list comes complete with its fair share of surprises and head-scratchers.

"Over the past few months, I've spent a lot of time listening to music with my family," Obama wrote on social media. "I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer––including songs from some of the artists performing at this week's @DemConvention. As always, it's a mix of genres that travels through various eras. I think there's something in here for everybody––hope you enjoy it."

Some interesting choices to pull from Obama's playlist include the Beyoncé-assisted "Savage Remix" from Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Mosey's "Back At It" with Lil Baby, and the four-year-old Rihanna and Drake collab "Work." Overall, it's an eclectic list that bridges the present with the past, with artists ranging from Jorja Smith to Stevie Wonder, John Coltrane to PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Nina Simone to Princess Nokia. Other artists on the list are Mac Miller, Nas, Teyana Taylor, and others.