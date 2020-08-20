A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie just dropped the reflective music video for his track "It's Crazy," featuring his daughter Melody off of the deluxe version of his latest album Artist 2.0.

Directed by J Anders Urmacher, the family-oriented visual not only features A Boogie's daughter, but also shows his newborn son, for one of the first appearances since he was born in late June. Here, we join A Boogie on a trip down memory lane as archival footage chronicles his home life and what it's like being a father. Flipping through a scrapbook as televisions flash shots of his family in the background, "It's Crazy" takes an introspective look at the Highbridge rapper's growth through his career and as a man.

The deluxe version of A Boogie's acclaimed Artist 2.0 came with several new tracks and, unlike most deluxe versions, he mixed the order of the songs rather than just lobbing 9 new tracks to the bottom of the original version.

Prior to the release of the clip, A Boogie also connected with Don Q and Lil Uzi Vert to deliver the visuals for his track "Flood My Wrist." Nearly the polar opposite to the music video for "It's Crazy," the visuals for "Flood My Wrist" depict the wild touring lifestyle and all of the fun had on the road.

You can watch the sentimental new music video for A Boogie's track "It's Crazy" featuring his daughter Melody up top.