YoungBoy Never Broke Again may just be 20 years old, but he's one of hip-hop's biggest acts. As a result, the rapper is seeking full ownership of his art but he's saying record labels aren't willing to budge.

On Wednesday, YoungBoy took to his IG Stories and claimed that he was willing to give his record label his next four albums for free in exchange for his masters. He says the offer was declined.

"I said they can have the next 4 albums free all I want is my masters in still got told no," he wrote. "Dirty game."

YoungBoy didn't name a specific label or publishing company in his post. Also, it's unclear who owns his masters. But, it is assumed that YoungBoy is speaking about Atlantic Records, where he is rumored to have signed a 5 album, $2 million deal in 2017. This deal sparked a lot of controversy when the rapper first signed with the label because fans (and other artists) felt like he was worth more than what he was offered. Now, it seems like YoungBoy is willing to take the short just to have more leverage in the future.

Complex has reached out to a rep for YoungBoy Never Broke Again for comment.