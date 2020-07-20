Corona couldn't stop Big Griselda from dropping off more work. Still in Pray for Paris promo mode, Westside Gunn links up with Conway the Machine and Benny the Butcher for the "Allah Sent Me" video. In a black and white video that's directed by The Wizard, we only get a glimpse of Westside Gunn for a few seconds and only hear Conway and Benny on the track. The red Lamborghini Urus is the only thing that's in color (maybe in reference to the blood money that bought it) as The Wizard engrosses us into the day in the life of the hustlers Griselda talks about in their raps.

“In my days in the streets family was always first, but drug dealing was definitely second,” Gunn told us about the video. This latest visual comes after Griselda was nominated for Best Group at this year's BET Awards.