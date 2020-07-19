On the 20th anniversary of Jill Scott's iconic album Who Is Jill Scott?, Tyler, the Creator praised the album and talk about how much it influenced him.

"20 YEARS AGO THIS ALBUM FLOODED MY EARS, BEING THE SOUNDTRACK FOR THAT SUMMER AND SHAPING MY EARS INTO WHAT THEY ARE NOW," he tweeted. "I HOLD THIS BODY OF WORK VERY CLOSE TO ME, LOVE YOU @missjillscott."

Ms. Scott would see Tyler's praise of her debut album, and respond to his tweet thanking him for all of the love.

Tyler is no stranger to the classics though. The rapper has been known to show his love and respect for classic projects, going on record to talk about how they have impacted him and his approach to music. When the 10-year anniversary for Pharrell’s debut solo album In My Mind rolled around four years ago, Tyler wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram describing how important that project was for him growing up.

The same went for Eminem's Relapse, where Tyler yet again shared on social media how important that album to him, and how it even influenced his own albums like Bastard and Goblin.

He also tweeted how much he liked the classic project, aside from "that bagpipe song" referring to "Bagpipes From Baghdad," which we'd have to agree with.