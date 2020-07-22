Back in May, Trippie Redd and PARTYNEXTDOOR linked up for their collaborative single "Excitement." Now the pair have joined forces once again to deliver a decadent Aidan Cullen-directed video for the track, filled with inventive and claustrophobic visuals that make the most out of the distance between the two artists during the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening with PND surrounded by girls on a futuristic yacht, the video later switches to Trippie as he raps from various vibrantly-decorated rooms. Among the rooms is one made entirely of bones, another that looks like it's full of disembodied breasts, and an Indiana Jones-style trap room of sorts. The video for "Excitement" follows Trippie's latest posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD, "Tell Me U Luv Me."

Earlier this year, Trippie dropped the deluxe version of his 2019 project, A Love Letter to You 4. Featuring appearances from the likes of Young Thug, Russ, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Durk among others, the reissue saw the rapper continue to develop his lively style.

PND, meanwhile, released his newest project, PARTYMOBILE, in March. The album saw him link up with frequent collaborators Drake and Rihanna. Recently, Drizzy reached out to PND to inform him that he wants him on board for his next, explaining, "It's not a album without you."

Watch the flashy video for "Excitement" above.