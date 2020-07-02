Watch the New Animated Video for the Neptunes and deadmau5 Collab "Pomegranate"

"Pomegranate," the deadmau5 and Neptunes collab that arrived to much fanfare in May, now has a new video from director and animator Nick DenBoer.

Catch the new video up top. To add the track to your preferred streaming service library, click here.

Ahead of its premiere, DenBoer held a livestreamed Q&A session during which he let loose a few behind-the-scenes details. For one, Chad and Pharrell were originally set to be depicted as riding alongside deadmau5 in the car. The Neptunes ultimately decided, however, to be represented by the planet Neptune.

As previously reported, deadmau5 and the Neptunes linked up at Criteria Recording Studios in North Miami back in December for sessions that ultimately resulted in the superb "Pomegranate." And if you've been keeping tabs on recent Neptunes activity, you'll know this is only one of several teased collabs the iconic production team has on the agenda.

"We're doing a couple of things," Chad told Clash back in January of then-recent Neptunes developments. "There's a videogame soundtrack that's in the works right now that I can't speak about, I'm not supposed to, but uh, it's in the works right now. We just did some work with Miley Cyrus, Jay Z, blink-182, Lil Uzi Vert, Brandy, Ray-J, Snoh Aalegra, G-Eazy."