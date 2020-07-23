Let the "Battle of the Dogs" commence.

Snoop Dogg and DMX are going head-to-head in the latest installment of Verzuz, the popular battle series created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland at the start of the coronavirus lockdowns. The two had previously expressed interest in battling Jay-Z, but Swizz suggested these proposed pairings simply didn't make sense.

"DMX wants to battle Jay-Z, but he's going to sound better against Eminem," the hitmaker told Variety. "... The dynamics of sound and personality have to be there: Sometimes they’re similar, sometimes they’re in opposition. You want something that works sonically and is entertaining."

In addition to the Instagram Live broadcast, tonight's battle will air for free on Apple Music and Beats 1 for the first time ever. The event will also be available on-demand following the stream.

X and Snoop are two of the most proflific rappers in the game, having garnered a slew of hits and awards over the past couple of decades. The Ruff Ryders MC has delivered timeless records like "X Gon' Give It to Ya," "Where the Hood At," "What's My Name," "Party Up," and "How's It Goin' Down," while the West Coast legend has blessed the world with hip-hop classics like "Gin N Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Nuthin But a G Thang," and "Young, Wild, and Free."

"Who you got? You got a dog in this fight? Yeah, you do," Snoop said in a teaser earlier this week. "Who you rollin' with? X? That n***a got a gang of heat. Snoop Dogg? That n***a got a gang of heat, too ... Dogs around the world unite."

You can stream the dogfight now.