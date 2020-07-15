Snoop Dogg and DMX are set to battle each other in Swizz Beatz and Timbaland's popular Verzuz series.

The battle, which you'll be able to watch on Instagram or Apple Music, will take place next week on Wednesday, July 22.

"I ain’t got no dogg in this fight ! Yes u do who u got," Snoop captioned a post he made to IG announcing the battle.

DMX previously challenged Jay-Z to a Verzuz battle though it looks like that fell through. "I rather go against my arch-nemesis," DMX previously said, referencing Jay. "You can't go in the basement and play some records?!... That's what I'm saying. That's why it should be done. It's a celebration. We're celebrating music. He got some hits, too! He can play 'Money, Cash, Hoes,' then I can play 'Money, Cash, Hoes."

People took to social media to comment on the match-up of DMX and Snoop shortly after the announcement was made, with many expressing their excitement to see the two rappers face off.

Timbaland & Swizz Beatz When DMX Battle Snoop Dogg pic.twitter.com/2xuim98ZfJ — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) July 15, 2020

#VERZUZ getting my outfit ready for this DMX vs Snoop battle next Wednesday 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/lzHNldRiEx — T (@Tearrrrr__) July 15, 2020

DMX VS SNOOP DOGG VERZUZ!!! FUCKING AMPED!!! JULY 22ND!!! I— pic.twitter.com/m1rZsXE16i — data 7 / silverstone / kingpin skinny prince (@JahniNelson) July 15, 2020

I don’t see the match up musically , but this Snoop vs DMX is gone be tf goodT .



I would of preferred @icecube vs @SnoopDogg ! And maybe @BustaRhymes vs @DMX . . — KeeKee ღ (@island0fwakiki) July 15, 2020