Brighton-born, London-rasied singer Iyamah is just about to release her new single, "Won't Work", a strident empowerment anthem delivered with a soulful bounce and her trademark smoky vocals. On first listen, the immediate message of female empowerment is plain to hear, but there's a deeper message of self acceptance and learning to love who you are.

Growing up in the predominantly white town of Brighton, Iyamah understandably felt like a bit of an outsider for most of her life. However, when she moved to London with her mother her life changed immeasurably. Suddenly surrounded by a whole city of people who looked like her and shared her experiences, she wasted no time getting back in touch with her Black roots and on her new single "Won't Work" she explains just how invaluable that was.