In a move that almost makes too much sense, Post Malone is said to be aiming at the development of a World Pong League.

According to TMZ, who broke the news on Monday in an article containing one peculiarly proportioned Photoshop job, Post's legal team has filed for a trademark on the "World Pong League" name with the reported intention of using it for beer pong tournaments and other competitions, as well as "exhibitions" of some sort.

The name of this endeavor from Post Malone and manager Dre London, at least according to this same report, would also be used in league-promoting merchandise including sportswear, plastic cups, drink glasses, pong balls, and more. For now, all of this is said to be in the very early stages of development, though it's not hard to imagine it being a success.

After all, the Hollywood's Bleeding artist has been a fixture among Bud Light branding for a couple years now, with his contributions including Super Bowl ads and several editions of the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour. At one point, fans even had the chance to sip their respective beers from cans adorned with Posty's face.

His appreciation for the drink industry also extends to his own Maison No. 9 brand of French Riviera Rosé, which was reported back in June to have pre-sold an estimated 50,000 bottles in just two days.

Posty's fourth studio album, according to comments he gave to the Wall Street Journal earlier this month, is currently in progress. Speaking on this "dark time in America," he told the publication that songwriters being stuck in the house day after day can be both a blessing and a curse.

"I'm just trying to make something beautiful out of it," he said.