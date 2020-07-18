Fresh from his Top 40 single, "Circles", with Deno and fellow OFB member Bandokay, Double Lz brings us his latest solo offering in "Straight Outta Tottenham".

The young rapper reps North London to the fullest on this one, jumping on Jmillz's punchy drill production to say his piece about his disdain for the "opps" and how real his bars in the booth are, among other hood musings. In the accompanying visuals, directed by Teeeezy, Double Lz vibes out with friends—chief among them Bandokay—as they pay homage to the notorious Bloods culture that originated in Compton, Los Angeles.

Peep the "Straight Outta Tottenham" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.