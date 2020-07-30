Mulatto has released her highly anticipated song “Muwop,” featuring Gucci Mane.

It’s the first official single and video from her impending major label debut mixtape, set to release this summer via RCA Records. For the song, Mulatto flipped Gucci’s 2008 track “Freaky Gurl,” and in the Arrad-directed video, we see the two rappers lounging poolside on a hot Miami day.

“I flipped Gucci Mane’s ‘Freaky Gurl’ for my project and I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if he could get on it,’” Mulatto said in a press release. “When I got the text that Gucci recorded a verse for the song, I started screaming! Gucci is my favorite rapper of all time. Even when I was 10 years old, in interviews I would say he was my favorite.”

Prior to the song’s release, Mulatto also paid tribute to Gucci by recreating covers of his legendary albums and mixtapes.

Watch the video for “Muwop” above.