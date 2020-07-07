Kodak Black has apologized to the family of Nipsey Hussle, writing, "I Never Meant To Disrespect Your Queen."

The Florida rapper, who is currently incarcerated on gun charges, previously sparked backlash over comments he made saying he intended to romantically pursue Lauren London shortly after Nipsey's death.

"Willin To Accept When I’m Wrong & Stand Firm When I’m Right," Kodak started his apology post, which was shared on Instagram and featured a photo of Nipsey. "The Whole World Know Your Example Was A Guiding Light. I Pray Your Fam Light & Accept This Humble Apology In My Kite." Kodak continued by saying that Nipsey reminded him of Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton, Alprentice "Bunchy" Carter, a founding member of the Black Panter Party’s Southern California chapter, Ice Cube, and Eazy-E.

You can read Kodak's post below.

The Game, T.I., and others called Kodak out back in 2019 after the Dying to Live rapper said he will "be the best man I can be" for London. "Lauren London that's baby, though," Kodak said at the time. "She 'bout to be out here single. She fittin' to be a whole widow out here. I'll be the best man I can be for her. I'll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and shit for him."

Kodak's apology isn't the first time the rapper has said he's sorry for the comments. The jailed artist, who is also facing a charge of felony criminal sexual conduct, issued a pseudo-apology in which he refused to take responsibility for his words in 2019.

"If I disrespected you Lauren London in any shape or form, I am sorry," Kodak later said after he was blasted for the insensitive comments. "Even though I didn't. Rest in peace to dude, if I disrespected Lauren London in any way even though I know I didn't, my bad. Suck a baby dick, all you old n---as reaching, fuck y'all."