It's happening. Eminem and Kid Cudi are gearing up for their first collaborative track together.

The release was announced Wednesday afternoon by Cudi's young daughter, Vada Wamwene Mescudi. "Hi! It's Vada, I'm here to say that my daddy's new single, 'The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,' is coming on Friday! Check it out!"

The track will arrive more than two months after Cudi shared a vague tweet in which he requested help from "rap God" Eminem.

The post naturally set off a wave of excitement, but also left some fans scratching their heads. What exactly did Cudder have up his sleeve, and how would Eminem assist? The Detroit rapper was asked about the tweet during an appearance on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio show in early May.

"Cudi hit you on Twitter yesterday, saying, 'Rap god help.' He just hit No. 1 on Billboard with Travis Scott," Wayne told Em. "What's your response?"

"He said help what?" Slim Shady responded. He went on to say, "Yeah, I gotta figure that out. I didn't even know he said that."

It's unclear if "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady" will be a standalone single or if it'll appear on a full-length project. Cudi is working on Entergalactic, which will mark his first solo LP since 2016's Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin'.

Needless to say, fans are stoked. You can read some of the reactions to the joint record's existence below.

Cudi and Kanye West are now gearing up to release their Kids See Ghosts animated series directed by Takashi Murakami. The rapper will also star in the upcoming HBO series We Are Who We Are directed by Luca Guadagnino.