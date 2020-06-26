On the same day Kanye West announced a new 10-year partnership between his Yeezy brand and GAP, his Kids See Ghosts collaborator Kid Cudi has shared a new teaser video for an upcoming animated show.

On Friday, Cudi shared a teaser trailer for the show, also titled Kids See Ghosts. Takashi Murakami directs, with West contributing his voice to the role of "Kanye Bear," a character who should be familiar to anyone even vaguely studied up on the aesthetic narrative of West's catalog dating back to the College Dropout album cover. Cudi is "Kid Fox."

Additional info should be announced soon.

The Kids See Ghosts album was released in June 2018 amid a prolific West era that also included event-ified releases like King Push's Daytona and West's own Ye. The projects were released amid disappointment from some fans regarding West's public support of Trump.

Takashi Murakami, of course, also handled cover art duties for the KSG album after teasing that something was afoot with the duo nearly a full year before the project materialized.

West's announcement tweets regarding the 2021 Yeezy x GAP collab included the hashtag #WESTDAYEVER, so perhaps fans can (very cautiously) expect additional releases to come over the next 24 hours.

And while Kids See Ghosts currently stands as a one-off project from the frequent collaborators, Cudi did tell Billboard back in 2018 that multiple follow-ups could see the light of day.

"There are some songs that we didn't use that I'm hopeful we can put out later," he teased at the time. "But the plan is to do more Kids See Ghosts albums."

In the meantime, feel free to revisit West's "Good Morning" video—also directed by Takashi Murakami—below: