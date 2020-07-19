Kanye West is holding a different type of Sunday Service this weekend: a rally for his presidential campaign.

TMZ reports that the Birthday Party candidate will head to South Carolina for his inaugural campaign affair, where he’ll take the stage at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston. Unlike Trump’s Tulsa rally in June—where social distancing guidelines were ignored—here, social distancing measures will be enforced: everyone must wear a mask inside and must stay six feet apart from one another. Guests can also only attend if they register for the event.

It looks like Kanye is taking his bid seriously. The rapper filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and paperwork to get on the ballot in Oklahoma. On Saturday, he took to Twitter where he asked his followers to sign a petition to get him on the South Carolina ballot.

For a brief moment, it looked like Kanye was bowing out of the race, when last week, news surfaced that he was might miss filing deadlines and was having a difficult time amassing enough signatures to appear on the aforementioned ballots. But those reports were seemingly untrue.

According to TMZ, Kanye is currently picking up 2 percent of the vote. Right now, it’s unclear how the rapper’s run for president is hurting or helping Biden and Trump.