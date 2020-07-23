After postponing his entire 2020 tour over COVID-19 concerns in April, Justin Bieber has announced the rescheduled dates for next year.

Bieber was originally scheduled to support his album Changes with an extensive 45-date tour starting in May. Today, the "Yummy" singer revealed he will kick off his run with a show in San Diego on June 2, 2021. He'll also hit up a number of other cities for the tour, which has been "rerouted" and "redesigned." Tickets for any dates that have been cancelled on account of the changes will be refunded automatically within 30 days, his team confirmed.

"I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Bieber. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”

Jaden Smith and Kehlani were originally set to support Biebs on the tour, but they will no longer be tagging along. New support acts are expected to be announced at a later date.

Rescheduled 2021 dates with tickets available now:

June 2 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego

June 4 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

June 5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

June 10 Portland, OR Moda Center

June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

June 16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

June 17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

June 19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

June 25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

June 26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest, AmFam Amp

June 28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

June 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

July 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

July 5 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

July 6 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

July 19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

July 25 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

July 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

July 28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

July 29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

July 31 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

Aug. 2 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Aug. 5 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Aug. 6 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Aug. 8 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Aug. 15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Brand new 2021 dates with tickets available Aug. 6:

June 7 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

June 8 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose

June 11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

June 22 Chicago, IL United Center

June 23 Chicago, IL United Center

July 3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 8 Boston, MA TD Garden

July 9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

July 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

July 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

July 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

July 16 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

July 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

July 22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

July 23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Aug. 11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

Aug. 12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

Aug. 14 Inglewood, CA The Forum