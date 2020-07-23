After postponing his entire 2020 tour over COVID-19 concerns in April, Justin Bieber has announced the rescheduled dates for next year.
Bieber was originally scheduled to support his album Changes with an extensive 45-date tour starting in May. Today, the "Yummy" singer revealed he will kick off his run with a show in San Diego on June 2, 2021. He'll also hit up a number of other cities for the tour, which has been "rerouted" and "redesigned." Tickets for any dates that have been cancelled on account of the changes will be refunded automatically within 30 days, his team confirmed.
"I can’t wait to get out there and connect with my fans on this tour,” said Bieber. “We’ve been through so much this year. More than ever, we’ve come to understand how much we need each other, and how meaningful these moments can really be.”
Jaden Smith and Kehlani were originally set to support Biebs on the tour, but they will no longer be tagging along. New support acts are expected to be announced at a later date.
Rescheduled 2021 dates with tickets available now:
June 2 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego
June 4 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
June 5 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
June 10 Portland, OR Moda Center
June 13 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
June 16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
June 17 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
June 19 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
June 25 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
June 26 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest, AmFam Amp
June 28 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
June 29 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
July 1 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
July 5 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
July 6 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
July 19 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
July 25 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
July 26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
July 28 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
July 29 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
July 31 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Aug. 2 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Aug. 5 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Aug. 6 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Aug. 8 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Aug. 15 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Brand new 2021 dates with tickets available Aug. 6:
June 7 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
June 8 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose
June 11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
June 22 Chicago, IL United Center
June 23 Chicago, IL United Center
July 3 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
July 8 Boston, MA TD Garden
July 9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
July 11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
July 13 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
July 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
July 16 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
July 17 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
July 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
July 22 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
July 23 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Aug. 11 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Aug. 12 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center
Aug. 14 Inglewood, CA The Forum
