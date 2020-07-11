The numbers are looking strong for Juice WRLD's first posthumous album, Legends Never Die.

According to projections published by HitsDailyDouble, the much-anticipated project will likely earn Juice another No. 1 debut, as it's expected to move between 400,000 to 440,000 units in its first week. If the forecasts are correct, Legends Never Die would mark the Chicago rapper's biggest first-week showing, and could possibly post the biggest debut of 2020. The Weeknd's After Hours project currently holds that honor with 444,000 units earned in its first week.

HDD also reports Juice's album is on track to garner more than 400 million streams within its first seven days, which would be the most single-week streams for a 2020 record, so far. Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake earned that distinction with more than 376 million streams.

Juice earned his first No. 1 album debut with Death Race for Love, which arrived in March 2019—exactly nine months before he died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity. He was 21.

"Juice dedicated his music to his fans and, now more than ever, we hope this album brings some reprieve to everyone during these unsettling times," his family wrote in the days leading up to Legends' release. "Please join us in celebrating Juice's life by enjoying this album. Juice's legacy will live forever."