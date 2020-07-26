Jay Electronica received criticism Saturday night over a series of anti-Semitic tweets.

The 43-year-old rapper was responding to the recent interview between Rabbi Abraham Cooper and Nick Cannon, who recently came under fire for propagating anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Jay called Rabbi Cooper "coward" who lied to Cannon "about the history of the Caucasian race." He then contended that Black people were the "true children of Israel," while Cooper and other white Jewish people were "imposters" and "birthright stealers."

Jay then challenged Cooper to debate the Nation of Islam's long-time leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been widely condemned for his anti-Semitic and homophobic rhetoric. He also called out organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the Simon Wiesenthal Center, both of which are dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism.

Jay's Twitter rant was met with mixed reactions. There were some Twitter users who co-signed his message, while many others accused him of being a bigot and spreading hate.

Jay's tweets come just a day after Wiley faced backlash over a series of tweets in which he likened Jewish people to the KKK and referred to them as "cowards" and "snakes." The UK rapper was subsequently dropped by his management.