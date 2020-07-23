Jaden Smith has dropped his newest single “Cabin Fever,” which he calls his “vision of a quarantine love song.”

“It’s made to be listened to when the sun is setting and you’re feeling good,” Smith said in a press release. Produced by Burns, the buoyant track sees Jaden singing about being cooped up with his lover—and not minding it one bit.

In a new interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the artist also discussed his forthcoming project Cool Tapes Volume 3.

“I'm bringing it inside, and I'm making it more of a world that other people can participate in,” Jaden said. He added that "it's kind of bringing all my fans who have been with me from the beginning, since before ‘Icon,’ before SYRE, and kind of updating them onto everything that's been happening."

Smith continued, “But with that being said, this is also a prequel before SYRE. So it's kind of taking place when I'm like 15, going all the way up until 17 and how did SYRE get trapped in the sunset? How did all that happen? Why did it happen? Where's your friends? Where's everybody else? Tell us the story before you get trapped in this Inception purgatory.”

Vol. 3 is the third installation in the Cool Tapes series, with The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1 arriving in 2012 and CTV2 dropping in 2014. He also released The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story in 2018.

Jaden’s vegan and eco-friendly “Vision Racer” collaborative shoe with New Balance also releases on Friday.