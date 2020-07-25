Jacquees and Chris Brown have reunited on a new R&B offering, "Put in Work."

The artists confirmed the collaborative track about a month ago when they shared behind-the-scenes photos of the song's video shoot helmed by BPace. A Breezy fan page noted that the visual was filmed at his San Fernando Valley home, which was a practical choice considering California's COVID-19 restrictions.

Jacquees also posted an Instagram video of him and Brown sitting in a Lamborghini while on set: "'Put in Work' ... on the fucking way," Jacquees said in the clip. "Let's get it."

Check out the "Put In Work" video above and stream it now on all major platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

It's unclear if the single is a standalone cut, or if it'll land on a full-length project. Jacquees and Brown—who previously connected on songs like "All My Life," and "Smile"—began teasing a collaborative mixtape years ago, but have yet to come through.

Maybe 2020 will change that.