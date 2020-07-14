All 19 songs off Pop Smoke's posthumous project Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon is on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

Pop Smoke's earned his first top 10 appearance on the Hot 100 with the Lil Baby and DaBaby-assisted song "For the Night," which is at No. 6. Meanwhile, the late rapper's track "The Woo" with Roddy Ricch and 50 Cent finished just outside the top 10, landing at No. 11.

His 2019 single "Dior" achieved a new high mark, moving up 22 spots to No. 22. Other Pop Smoke songs inside the top 50, include "Got It on Me" (31), "Aim for the Moon" (34), "Gangstas" (37), "44 Bulldog" (39), "Something Special" (41), "Yea Yea" (43), and "Mood Swings" (44).

The latest Complex cover story tracks Pop's all too brief journey from signing his first record deal with Victor Victor Worldwide in April 2019 to assembling more than 40 collaborators to work together to complete his debut album.

"Pop and I always had the same conversation about the debut album. Meet the Woo 1 and Meet the Woo 2 are each one thought. And the album was supposed to be a series of thoughts," Victor Victor Worldwide boss Steven Victor said. "It was supposed to be the whole picture of what he could do musically and creatively. It’s the whole picture of what’s in his mind and in his heart. The mixtapes were just one sound, and the album is where he would get those different thoughts out, so people could get to know him."

Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon finished at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on Sunday after moving 251,000 units in its debut week.