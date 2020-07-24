Earl Sweatshirt's excellent Feet of Clay, originally released in a seven-track form back in November, has been given the deluxe treatment.

The new version was first made available on vinyl on July 10. On Friday, Earl released the Feet of Clay deluxe edition—which now also includes "GHOST" featuring Navy Blue and "WHOLE WORLD" featuring Maxo—to streaming services. The former features production from Black Noi$e and can be streamed above via YouTube, while the latter—which was previously released—has Alchemist behind the boards.

For the full stream of the new Earl deluxe, listen on Apple Music below:

To order the Feet of Clay (Deluxe) vinyl and/ or CD editions, head over to the official Earl site.

Feet of Clay was preceded by the release of the equally excellent Some Rap Songs back in 2018, which notably marked Earl's first new album in three years and—as should have been expected—the release arrived to practically unanimous critical acclaim. A few months after that record's much-celebrated arrival, Earl shared the Nowhere, Nobody short film:

The short was co-directed by Naima Ramos-Chapman and Terence Nance and sees Earl joined in the cast by Phillip E. Walker, Semere-Ab Etmet Yohannes, Lisa Gaines, LaDiamond Blue, Maddox Dutton, Ian Randolph, and Aria Williams.