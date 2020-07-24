It's a dancehall-rap combo as Jamaican-British rapper Cashh connects with West London R&B-rap trio WSTRN for new single, "WAG1".

Fit for any motive in the sun, "WAG1" features a typically infectious hook from the crew's hooks master, Haile, who splits up the impressive pen games of each rhymer. The playful but intricate wordplay from Cashh, Louis Rei and Akelle is complemented by the producer Dean Boy, whose breezy dancehall riddim is nothing but feel-good vibes.

Directed by Ashleigh Jadee, the visuals capture the quartet on their local strip as the positive energy permeates from friends in the background and inspire us all to get out in the sunshine.

Peep the vibrant "WAG1" visuals up top, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.