Beyoncé's new visual album Black Is King is here.

The Disney+ exclusive is based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, which arrived last year as part of the rollout for the revival of the animated classic. After watching the first trailer for the then-impending visual album in June, Beyoncé took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the "labor of love" experience of crafting her latest multi-medium project.

"It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching, and editing day and night for the past year," she said at the time, adding that it was initially planned as a companion piece to The Gift but now serves "a greater purpose" amid the 2020 climate. "I've given it my all and now it's yours."

The events of this year, Beyoncé added, have made Black Is King's message "even more relevant" on a global level.

"Many of us want change," she said. "I believe that when Black people tell our own stories, we can shift the axis of the world and tell our REAL history of generational wealth and richness of soul that are not told in our history books."

Black Is King's premiere arrives two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the 2019 take on The Lion King and—per Disney—"reimagines the lessons" of that movie for today's "young kings and queens."

Watch Beyoncé's new film, starring a number of The Gift's featured artists alongside additional special guests, in full here via Disney+. The deluxe version of The Gift and the video for "ALREADY" are available here.