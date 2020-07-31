The summer is winding down. To close out July, Billie Eilish released “my future,” her second single of the year. Benny the Butcher and DJ Drama teamed up for their joint project, Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos, which includes the standout track “Ricky & Fonz.” Don Toliver is keeping his winning streak going with “Clap,” which appears on the Fast 9 mixtape. The best new music this week also includes songs from NLE Choppa, Mulatto, ASAP Ferg, and more.

Check out the best music releases below, and follow our playlist on Spotify here for more on the latest drops.

Billie Eilish, “my future”

“My Future” is one of Billie Eilish’s rare upbeat and sunny records. The track starts off on a dark and melancholic note as Billie reflects on her past. But halfway through, her tone becomes more hopeful as she thinks about what’s to come. “I’m in love with my future/ Can’t wait to meet her/ I’m in love/ But not with anybody else/ Just want to get to know myself,” she sings over a jazzy beat, courtesy of her older brother Finneas. “My Future” is Billie's second single of the year.

Black Soprano Family, “Ricky & Fonz”

“Ricky & Fonz” has a classic ’80s mob boss feel about it with rich imagery that touches on struggle, street life, and hustling. The track is just barely two minutes long, but Benny and Ricky Hyde fire off a bunch of memorable one-liners. “Ricky & Fonz” appears on Benny the Butcher and DJ Drama’s new mixtape Gangsta Grillz X BSF Da Respected Sopranos. Of the project, Benny wrote, “I’m sick of u niggas real street dope boy shit is back… u liars never sold nothin never slept in a cell in the Mountains never put nobody on and definitely never was a leader let alone a boss u can’t be in competition with a nigga who really lived a life u glorify.”

Don Toliver, “Clap”

“Clap” is the newest single from Don Toliver that touches on his usual themes of love and luxury. Lyrics and storytelling aside though, “Clap” is one of those records that makes the perfect soundtrack for late-night cruising on an empty highway, which is fitting since the track is featured on the Road to Fast 9 mixtape. Don Toliver has been on a winning streak as of late, and it doesn’t seem like he’s losing momentum.

NLE Choppa f/ Lil Baby, “Narrow Road”

On “Narrow Road,” NLE Choppa switches up his flow, relying on melodies to tell his story. He kicks off the first verse with vulnerable bars about his childhood, while opening up about his early drug abuse and violent temperament. “I been through some shit, I come from a broken home/ I got a different mentality, bitch, it’s kill or be killed,” he spits, his voice humming over the Quay Global-produced trap beat. Lil Baby comes in later with a punchy verse that touches on his past and his come-up story. “Narrow Road” marks the first collaboration between NLE Choppa and Lil Baby.

Mulatto f/ Gucci Mane, “Muwop”

Mulatto is on a roll. “Muwop” is a new banger that finds the rapper joining forces with Gucci Mane to remix his 2006 hit “Freaky Girl.” “Muwop” is a great summer record. It’s just as fun and catchy as the original—there are still the familiar lines about the backseats of Hummers—but the track is revamped thanks to J. White Did-It’s production. Mulatto also lays down a new verse with up-to-date references about sliding into DMs, while Gucci makes Tupac comparisons.

ASAP Ferg f/ Nicki Minaj and MadeinTYO, “Move Ya Hips”

“Move Ya Hips” will likely be added to a lot of workout playlists. It’s not exactly a high energy track, but MadeinTYO’s repetitive chorus sets the right tone for a cardio session. The pace picks ups a bit when ASAP Ferg slides on the beat with rambunctious bars. Nicki Minaj is equally punchy as she alternates between a deep Queens accent and her high pitched Barbie voice. The tracks ends with a call-and-response from Ferg and Nicki. “Move Ya Hips” marks the first collaboration between the duo since 2017’s “Plain Jane Remix.”

Dominic Fike, “Politics and Violence”

“Politics and Violence” isn’t as ominous as its title suggests. The beat, courtesy of the Roommates and Julian Cruz, is actually uplifting and airy. Lyrically, Dominic Fike is whimsical, singing of love and relationships. The track shifts its mood towards the end, leaning more on the trap side. “Politics and Violence” has instantly become a fan favorite and is the second single released from Fike’s latest project, What Could Possibly Go Wrong.

Action Bronson, “Latin Grammys”

“Latin Grammys” is a humorous and cocky record that finds Action Bronson gliding over a throwback-style beat produced by Tommy Mas. On the track, Bronson draws attention to his ability to touch his toes and bag a lot of women. He also throws in references to NASCAR, baklava, and DC’s The Joker. “Latin Grammys” has nothing to do with the real live event that usually occurs in the fall, but Bronson recently told Zane Lowe that he would be open to performing alongside Bad Bunny, J. Balvin, or Ozuna at a future show.

Murda Beatz f/ Polo G and Ty Dolla Sign, “Doors Unlocked”

After teasing the new track earlier this month, Murda Beatz finally dropped his collaboration with Ty Dolla Sign and Polo G. Ty takes point on the record, lending his raspy vocals to the chorus and first verse. Polo G drops in later, mixing romantic lines with darker thoughts. “Girl, I can turn you on if you ready/ Have you smilin’ at the phone when you text me.../ Murder on my mind like I’m Melly,” he raps. “Doors Unlocked” is expected to appear on Murda’s upcoming album Keep God First 2.