During the season 1 finale of Young Money Radio, Lil Wayne briefly chopped it up with fellow New Orleans native August Alsina.

The two discussed Alsina's return to music, his newly released album The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, as well as its supporting documentary. But the highlight of the conversation centered on Alsina's relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The singer-songwriter reiterated he will always have love for Jada and that the alleged romance was life-changing.

"When you experience a certain type of experience on this planet ... I will always have love for her as a person..." he told Wayne. "The experience really did help to transform me."

Alsina then doubled down on his claim that Jada's husband, Will Smith, gave him his blessing to pursue the relationship.

"As two men, we had a conversation and that’s what it was," he said. "Everything I spoke on in my initial interview ... is my truth. Because of the narrative that was painted, [people think] I'm speaking on this because I'm salty they ended up getting back together."

Alsina then addressed the allegations that he was using the couple for publicity and only chose to share his story during the promotional run for his album and documentary.

"... People may say, or it's looking like, I'm doing something for attention—absolutely, absolutely. not. What's perplexing to me, I never think it's anybody's business to know my personal business .... but when my personal business starts to affect my livelihood—I lost partnerships because it looked like I was pressing on someone's wife."

Alsina said that as soon as he shared his story with Angela Yee, many of the people who had cut ties with him came around and apologized.

"Nobody is wrong here, nobody is a bad person," he continued. 'She didn't prey on me."

Episode 12 of Young Money radio is airing now on Beats 1. Tonight's broadcast included appearances by Green Bay Packers star Aaron Jones, 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, and Wayne's former foe, Cash Money boss Birdman.