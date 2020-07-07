Following the global coronavirus pandemic, the sunny island of Malta has been given the green light for music events to restart before the end of the year.

With this in mind, the first-ever 'Escape 2 The Island' festival is set to go down next month with some of the UK's hottest music artists hitting the stage.

Taking place on August 28-30, AJ Tracey, Aitch and Fredo have been billed as headliners, with the likes of Headie One, Dutchavelli, Yxng Bane, Ms Banks, Mist, Unknown T, Lavida Loca and more also set to perform.

The Maltese government have announced that all bars, restaurants, clubs and beaches will be open at the time of the festival, although social distancing rules and COVID-19 testing will still be put in place to ensure everyone has the best but safest time. Escape To The Island is said to have the "full support from the Malta Tourism Authority, Visit Malta, Bassjam and Metropolis."

You can check out the full line-up below, and get more information here.