50 Cent has taken issue with DJ Clue, who apparently refused to play some new Pop Smoke music.

In a lengthy Instagram caption shared on Friday, 50—who's listed as an executive producer on the posthumously released new Pop Smoke album—said DJ Clue was "in his feelings" about not receiving the unnamed song in question first.

"Fuck you Clue," 50 said. "You don't mean shit! [Funk Flex] been kicking your ass up and down the street for years ... I done sold 30 million records. You think I give a fuck if you play my music?"

Though 50 doesn't name the song in his IG post, it's worth noting that "The Woo" featuring Roddy Ricch premiered via Funk Flex on Thursday night.

DJ Clue, however, did share a post on IG calling attention to the new Pop Smoke album:

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon dropped on Friday and marks the first posthumously released project following Pop Smoke's murder in February of this year. 50 is joined by an assortment of additional guests including Quavo, DaBaby, Future, Tyga, Karol G, and more.

50 was included in a New York Times piece published in June that focused on Pop Smoke's final days. In addition to recalling his first meeting with the young artist, 50 expressed sadness over the fact that Pop wasn't here to see his debut album come to fruition.

"You're going to see that we really just lost something big," 50 said. "He said to me he wanted to take his mother to an award show. I would like to be able to do that."

Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is out now via Victor Victor and Republic.