28AV has unleashed the video for his summer banger "Banana," featuring fellow Seattle rappers Lil Mosey and Souf Souf.

Co-directed by 28AV and Oleg Kud, the visual shows the artists at a mansion pool party, soaking up the West Coast sun while surrounded by bikini-clad women. 28AV spoke to Complex about the recording process, the video shoot, and how the collaboration came to be.

"If I told you how it happened you might not believe me," he said, "but it all happened on the love and we all came together from different parts of the city to show the world what that Seattle energy is about. Oh, and if you can't tell from the video we had hella fun."

The Souf Souf duo—made up of G-Baby and Shotta Pistol—echoed AV28, saying the collaboration was not only effortless and fun, but it also gave them a new taste of the industry.

"This song was too easy to make because AV and Mosey already set the tone, so we just came and dropped our Souf Souf sauce on it," Shotta Pistol said. "Now when it comes to the music video that was a different experience, I've never worked with a camera over $30k so that was lit. Favorite part was having our own room to sleep during the shoot, that was some boss shit."

G-Baby shared, "The set up was crazy, was our first video with actual models in it. Kicking it with AV and Mosey just made it a comfortable fun Seattle vibe in L.A. We had a great time and a good experience."

"N***as from my city, finna blow up," Lil Mosey added. You can check out the "Banana" video above. 28AV is expected to release more joint records and a full-length project later this year.