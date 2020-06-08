Always one to defy expectations, Wiley's eagerly-anticipated Godfather 3 album just landed and it was way ahead of schedule. The new album, his 13th studio project to date, was originally slated to arrive at the end of the month, but it appears his excitement got the better of him.

Joining him on the album are D Double E, Capo Lee, Big Zuu, Manga Saint Hilare, Flirta D, Footsie, Goldie 1, J2K, Jammz, GHSTLY XXVII, Jammer, K9, Scratchy, Breeze, Direman, Asia, Blessed, Crafty 893, Ten Dixon, Jon E Clayface, Faultsz, Big Swingz, Ears, Flowdan, Tempa T, Delusion, Blay Vision and Realz.

There's a lot to unpack on this 22-track opus, but one of the biggest talking points to emerge is that this could be his last album, signaling a possible retirement. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Wiley hinted that after the star-studded Full Circle project (which was said to feature Drake, Popcaan and Nicki Minaj among others) was shelved for various reasons, he's considering ending on a high. "I'm 41," he said. "I don't want to try and fit in with kids. I just need to not let my genre die on the way out." He added, "If I'm the last one left doing it, and it's so dead and it's so washed, then that tells you the f*cking truth about the genre. I am grime!"

Mind you, this is Wiley we're talking about, so never say never. Stream Godfather 3 in full below.