Tyga continues the fantasy travel theme with the release of his new song and video "Ibiza," which follows the release of last week's "Vacation."

The sun-drenched video, like "Vacation," sees Tyga in the visual mix as a co-director. This time he collaborated with the directing duo Frank and Ivanna Borin as well as the UnderWorent Content production company. Catch the new video up top.

When releasing the "Ibiza" predecessor "Vacation," Tyga also announced the donation of $50,000 to social justice causes including the National Bail Out Fund and Aware-LA, as well as the launch of a vacation contest with Karisma Hotels & Resorts.

The contest was opened up to anyone who’s spent the past six month as part of efforts to better the world by fighting for equality and/or being among the brave assortment of people on the front lines of COVID-19 care. "They're working harder without any sort of break in sight," Tyga said at the time. "So, I wanted to help. That's what we're doing with Karisma."

The first batch of winners for a free Cancun trip was announced on Thursday, with additional winners set to be announced soon. "Keep textin' to win," Tyga told fans this week: