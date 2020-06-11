It seems T.I. has lost all hope for Candace Owens—the black conservative most known for her pro-Trump stance and controversial takes on the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Atlanta rapper criticized Owens during an appearance on Nick Cannon's Power 106 radio show, while discussing cancel culture and the conflicting views among black people. T.I. explained that the African American community needed to come together, rather than cancel each other for simply having disagreements—specifically when it came to the fight for justice.

"We don't all have the same views. We don't all have the same opinions of how to move forward on what's gonna get us to our goal. But we all have the same fight. We're all on the same journey," Tip said (16:20), warning about the dangers of cancel culture. "We can't afford to necessarily lose people. We don't got those kinds of numbers ... We need a rehabilitative approach."

T.I. said it was important for black people to have an open dialogue about issues facing their community, and perhaps convince each other where they're coming from.

"We can have an intelligent discussion. You can either change my mind. I can change your mind. But we still moved forward," he continued. "I don't think dropping each other off is the answer all the time."

Tip, however, admitted there were some "severe cases" in which someone needed to be canceled. You can probably guess who he was referring to.

"Candace Owens. She got to go. She can't come," he said.

T.I. and Owens got into a heated exchange during the 2019 REVOLT TV summit in Atlanta. The rapper has continued to criticize Owens for her "dangerous" political takes and claimed she was "being used for propaganda." He doubled down on the theory during his conversation with Cannon.

"I think she a paid plant. I think someone paid her to come out here and speak against everything the majority of us are standing for," he said. "... So white people are always right? You telling me law enforcement is always right? You telling me the United States of America has always been right when it comes to dealing with us? And that's her story. And you can't trust that story because we have facts that tell us otherwise ... She seems to have forgotten that she's black. She has turned in her black card and crossed over."

T.I. also addressed the recent controversy surrounding Terry Crews, who was slammed over a tweet about "black supremacy."

T.I. didn't go too hard on Crews, but explained why his fears of "black supremacy" was unwarranted.

"What he's doing is, he's speaking against the community—well, not against. He's trying to instruct the community to not be so harsh as it pertains to dealing with white supremacy," T.I. said. "... We can't have black supremacy because we don't have the tools to suppress." he said.

Check out the full interview above.