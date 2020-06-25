Described as "Nigeria's hidden gem", Tay Iwar has spent the last few years forging a sound he calls "Afro-fusion", an intoxicating blend of Afrobeats and R&B that's silky smooth and just a little futuristic. It's not surprise then that he was tapped up by Soulection to release his Gemini project last year — the label's first after a nearly two-year hiatus.

His latest offering, "Monica", sees him push that blend further, emphasising the 'blues' part of R&B as he comes to terms with his fears and a love that nearly consumed him entirely. In turn, the video plays that up further with a gothic-styled set-piece that frames Tay and his lover against a backdrop that could've come straight from the mind of Edgar Allan Poe.

Speaking with Complex via email, Tay explained: "Truth is, 'Monica' really is about fear; fear of love and commitment, the lack of communication and the cycle of failed relationships but the biggest inspiration behind the video is the song itself, the lyrics paint a picture."