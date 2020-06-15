Vienna-born, Berlin-based singer, songwriter and producer Narou is becoming increasingly renowned for his future-facing takes on soul and R&B. Past gems like "Oblivious" with James Chatburn and "Prophecy" with Hannah Jenkins have seen him bring out the best in his collaborators, but new single "Deep End" sees him go it alone, putting his own pained vocals under the spotlight.

The visuals follow Narou as he heads out on a late night drive to think over the mistakes he's made and why he feels the need to be so impulsive. As he explains in greater detail in the YouTube description, "Deep End" taps right into that perspective we get only after we've cooled down from an argument, while lamenting why it's so hard to find that viewpoint in the moment.

"I wrote this song as a homage to my somewhat impulsive behaviour after fights in a loving relationship," he says. "I challenged myself to start with the hook in order to hit the listener with that dramatic message and feeling right away. Saying that I don't ever wanna hear back from that person is a feeling that doesn't reflect my actual needs when the storm has cleared, but more so a display of pure anger I felt in that very moment. The second verse really brings clarity because I realized that this feeling will pass and all I want to do is forget about it and move on. We often find ourselves in situations like this. For me personally it has been an immense learning curve and I am slowly learning to control my emotions and my anger from a place of peace and love."

"Deep End" is taken from Narou's upcoming Good Company EP, due later this year.