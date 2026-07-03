Latest Stories
Premiere: At The Crib's "40 In The Friendzone" Is A Stylishly Stripped Back Jam For Our Times
Where've you been? At the crib, of course.
Premiere: Berlin-Based Producer Narou Calls On Noah Slee's Soulful Tones For "Enough"
A tender offer of encouragement to anyone held back by their own self-doubt.
Premiere: Berlin-Based Narou Takes A Soulful Late Night Drive On "Deep End"
"Deep End" is taken from the upcoming 'Good Company' EP, due later this year.
Premiere: Berlin-Based Narou And James Chatburn Share First Collaboration With Soul-Baring "Oblivious"
Exploring themes of uncertain feelings and the hardships of a relationship when things aren't going so smoothly.
Premiere: Berlin-Based Narou Combines His Electro-Soul Palette With Hannah Jenkins' Rich Vocals On "Prophecy"
Meanwhile, Narou remains hard at work on his upcoming album.