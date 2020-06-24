Earlier this year, we were greeted with the exciting news that Kamaal Williams would be returning with a new album, Wu Hen. All press shots and artwork since have been soaked in a deep, passionate red and today's offering, "Hold On" with Lauren Faith, is no different.

The track itself is a stunning exercise in restraint, pairing Faith's cloud-grazing range with some subtle, understated keys and gracefully delicate strings. Faith — whom you may remember from her work with Kaytranada — skips across the muted funk instrumental with ease, showing off an impressive vocal range in the process.

"Hold On" is the latest track to emerge from Wu Hen, following "One More Time", which arrived late last month. Look out for the album when it drops July 24 and pre-order it here.