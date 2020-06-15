We all know how devastating break-ups can be. A significant chunk of your life comes to an abrupt end, and you're left wondering how to cope and what to do to fill the void.

If this sounds familiar, take a leaf out of Dance Lessons' book on their new single, "New Job", and use the sadness to fuel some positive life changes. Fake it 'til you make it, as they say. It may start as a means to mask all of the pain, but with the upbeat vibrancy of "New Job" soundtracking your efforts, it'll end up being a self-fulfilling prophecy. Guided by lyrics like Got a new job just to stay busy / and never have to think about you, you'll soon find your life in a better place with the memories of that ex fading into the distant past.

"'New Job' has been like a self-fulfilling prophecy," frontwoman Ann told Complex. "It was never meant to become personal. I initially wrote it late last year, before a break-up. Afterwards, I went on a mad search for new ways to distract myself. The song shows the similarities in perspective of two people post-breakup, both using distractions to mask the sadness."

Directed by Sarah Chatfield and shot in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown, watch exclusively above as dancers Gbari Gilliam and Shantel Ureña take to the streets of LA in the video for "New Job".