Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine are teaming up for the suitably titled "Trollz," which is set to drop on Friday.

As revealed on her Instagram, Nicki says that the proceeds from the new single, including merch items, will go directly to the Bail Project Inc. "The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can't afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial," she wrote, alongside a photo of her with 6ix9ine, who has bleached blonde hair, while Nicki dons the rainbow color hair that 6ix9ine is famous for.

"We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of black Americans by the police," she continued. "#BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-Save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight."

"Trollz" will mark 6ix9ine's second single since he was released from prison, and it will also mark his second track with Nicki, after their smash hit "Fefe." The release of the song will be joined by what looks to be a colorful video, if the images previewing it are anything to go by. 6ix9ine also recently previewed another collaboration he has on the way, sharing a video of him rapping over Akon's 2004 single "Locked Up."