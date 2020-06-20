It appears that NBA Youngboy didn’t appreciate J Prince’s public act of kindness.

This week, news surfaced that thieves broke into NBA’s house; Now, it looks like Prince was there to save the day—or so he thought. In an Instagram video, J Prince announced that he got a call from the people who burglarized NBA’s home. Prince also shared some of what was stolen.

“Lil homie Youngboy place got broke into. People went in his place, disrespected different things, and, you know, I got a call about it,” Prince explained. “And the lil homies that went into this place wanna make that right because they understand that, you know what I mean, Youngboy family is okay with me. To make a long story short, I got your keys to your Rolls Royce. I got your keys to your McLaren. You know, all the shit that they took.” Prince also added that he got the umbrellas that come with the Rolls Royce.

“It’s a small a world and you never know who know who,” Prince captioned the post. “As you can see the lil homie NBA YoungBoy and @og_3three has ties. Y’all will see us all together soon.”

However, NBA wasn’t pleased with Prince's public video. “It's plenty ways to get in touch with me,” he said in a responsive video. “Man, don't get on no internet and do naan publicly. Don't do naan dealin' with no fuckin' publicity. None of that pussy ass shit. I'm good on them keys, gangsta. When you buy that shit cash, two keys come with the car anyways. Mind your fuckin' business, mane.”