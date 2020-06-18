Shy Glizzy and Lil Uzi Vert have reunited on the former's new single "Right or Wrong."

The TM88-produced track finds the pair dropping boisterous lines about money, sexual exploits, and their status in the game. Glizzy, who previously connected with Uzi on "Fan Club" and "Super Freak," touched on the song's lighthearted tone in a statement to Complex.

"'Right or Wrong' is about spending a bunch of money, having girls, and acting up," Glizzy explained. "It’s the reality of life in a fun way."

You can listen to the new track now via YouTube above or on other major streaming services. And be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the song's official music video.

"Right or Wrong" comes about two months after Glizzy dropped his "Lonely Vibes" single, which will appear on his forthcoming project, Young Jefe 3. The Grammy-nominated rapper spoke about the project during a recent Revolt interview, where he provided some insight into what fans can expect.

"Elevation. More flows, if I didn’t already give out enough," he said. "Good production of course, always. It’s a more universal sound. I have records for everybody — for people who are struggling, for girls, for the kids to turn up to, for TikToks, for the clubs. Whatever, I have all types of records."