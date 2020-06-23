Lil Baby isn’t too pleased after a replica of his 4 Pockets Full chain materialized on Walmart’s online shop.

After finding out about the knock-off chain, the rapper took to Twitter, writing, “Walmart got me fucced up.”

While the silver-plated chain bears a strong likeness to the original, the main, obvious difference is that Walmart’s version is made from cubic zirconia and has a much lower price point. The replica has a starting cost of $24.99 and goes up to $32.99.

According to Highsnobiety, when the pendant was first listed, it was reportedly called, “Hip Hop Celebrity Style Fashion Silver Plated LIL BABY 4PF Pendant with Silver-Tone Plated 16″ Cuban Chain” and mentioned Baby and his 4PF group in the product description.

While some alleged that Walmart had taken down the knock-off, it looks like it just removed Baby’s name and listed it under “Wg Jewelry.” It appears that Walmart was selling a gold-plated version of the 4PF chain for $69.99 as well, under “Master of Bling,” though the piece is no longer on the site.

Walmart is also selling a $44.99 gold and silver-plated chain with a pendant that reads “Lil Baby,” which is now sold out.

This week, Baby’s new social justice single “The Bigger Picture” landed him the No. 3 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, his highest-charting single on that chart. His album My Turn also secured its third week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.