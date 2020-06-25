Kid Cudi took to Twitter to say he's starting his own podcast.

Cudi made the announcement after asking his Twitter followers if he should venture into the podcasting world.

Seems like the idea got a positive reception. 

"All love no shit talkin," Cudi wrote in another tweet about the upcoming podcast. "Only uplifting artists and talkin w my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It'll be like ur hangin w me smokin and shootin the shit for awhile. Itll be meant to comfort the lonely."

So far, there aren't many details about Cudi's podcast. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

In other news, Cudi's collab track with Travis Scott, "The Scotts," debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It marked Cudi's first song to achieve the feat. 

A few days later, Cudi and The Weeknd seemingly teased that they would collaborate on music in the future. 

Related Stories

Watch the First Teaser Trailer for 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'
Kid Cudi and Virgil Abloh Partner for "Leader of the Delinquents" T-Shirt and Vinyl
Kid Cudi and The Weeknd Tease Possible Collab and Fans Are Here for It
Pharrell, Kenya Barris Looking to Develop Juneteenth Musical With Netflix

Also Watch

NewsPodcastPodcasts