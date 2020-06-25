Kid Cudi took to Twitter to say he's starting his own podcast.
Cudi made the announcement after asking his Twitter followers if he should venture into the podcasting world.
Should I do my own podcast??— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020
Seems like the idea got a positive reception.
Ok...im doin my own podcast then— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020
"All love no shit talkin," Cudi wrote in another tweet about the upcoming podcast. "Only uplifting artists and talkin w my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It'll be like ur hangin w me smokin and shootin the shit for awhile. Itll be meant to comfort the lonely."
All love no shit talkin. Only uplifting artists and talkin w my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It'll be like ur hangin w me smokin and shootin the shit for awhile. Itll be meant to comfort the lonely.— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020
So far, there aren't many details about Cudi's podcast. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.
Ben reads my mind https://t.co/SIhXJsuZr2— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020
In other news, Cudi's collab track with Travis Scott, "The Scotts," debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It marked Cudi's first song to achieve the feat.
😭🙏🏾 THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME!!! IVE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 12 YEARS AND I FINALLY DID THIS W MY MUTHAFUCKIN BROTHER! TO MY PARTNER IN RAGE TRAVIS AND ALL MY FANS AROUND THE WORLD THAT SUPPORTED US AND GOT US ON LISTS, I FUCKIN LOVE YOU!! ❤️😘🤘🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/vAt4d6WeGN— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 4, 2020
A few days later, Cudi and The Weeknd seemingly teased that they would collaborate on music in the future.
😭 hahaha lets get it!! https://t.co/P1s9HRxPxP— The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 7, 2020
