Kid Cudi took to Twitter to say he's starting his own podcast.

Cudi made the announcement after asking his Twitter followers if he should venture into the podcasting world.

Should I do my own podcast?? — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

Seems like the idea got a positive reception.

Ok...im doin my own podcast then — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

"All love no shit talkin," Cudi wrote in another tweet about the upcoming podcast. "Only uplifting artists and talkin w my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It'll be like ur hangin w me smokin and shootin the shit for awhile. Itll be meant to comfort the lonely."

All love no shit talkin. Only uplifting artists and talkin w my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It'll be like ur hangin w me smokin and shootin the shit for awhile. Itll be meant to comfort the lonely. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

So far, there aren't many details about Cudi's podcast. Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

Ben reads my mind https://t.co/SIhXJsuZr2 — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

In other news, Cudi's collab track with Travis Scott, "The Scotts," debuted at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It marked Cudi's first song to achieve the feat.

😭🙏🏾 THIS MEANS SO MUCH TO ME!!! IVE BEEN IN THIS GAME FOR 12 YEARS AND I FINALLY DID THIS W MY MUTHAFUCKIN BROTHER! TO MY PARTNER IN RAGE TRAVIS AND ALL MY FANS AROUND THE WORLD THAT SUPPORTED US AND GOT US ON LISTS, I FUCKIN LOVE YOU!! ❤️😘🤘🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/vAt4d6WeGN — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) May 4, 2020

A few days later, Cudi and The Weeknd seemingly teased that they would collaborate on music in the future.