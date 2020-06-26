IDK has released IDK & Friends 2, the soundtrack to Kevin Durant’s Showtime documentary Basketball County: In The Water.

The project features some of the DMV's most notable artists, such as Wale, Rico Nasty, XanMan, Alex Vaughn, and more, and includes production from Ronny J, Juicy J, DJ Money, and IDK himself.

KD tapped IDK to serve as a composer, producer, and music supervisor for the doc, which arrived in May. Prior to the doc’s release, Durant and IDK teamed up to drop the singles “Mazel Tov” and the posse cut “495,” featuring Rico Nasty, YoungManny, Big Flock, and Big Jam.

Back in 2018, IDK shared IDK & Friends :), the first installment of the series, which boasted guest verses from Thirty Rack, Maxo Kream, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, Q Da Fool, Wale, and Domo Genesis.

In addition to the soundtrack, IDK has dropped an exclusive merch collection, which you can check out here.

Stream IDK & Friends 2 below or on Apple Music.