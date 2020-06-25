Doja Cat was the subject of controversy last month after landing at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Say So," and now she's trying to put the situation in the past yet again. Footage of Doja in group chats filled with alleged alt-right types surfaced online, while an old song saw her make comments some of her fans deemed offensive. While she apologized in the face of the controversy twice before, now she's defended herself and her friends during an Instagram Live stream.

"I just realized how fucking stupid that narrative is," she said, fighting back against the allegations her friends she hung out with on TinyChat are racist or sexist. "I just realized that. The things, the verbal harassment, the physical harassment, that I could go through being in a crowd of white supremacists, who you think I’m so good friends with. It’s fucking ridiculous. My friends aren’t fucking racist on chatrooms. My friends on Tiny Chat are not fucking supremacists."

The clips that revealed her in chats showed her with a group of mostly white men, and many were quick to claim these individuals were white supremacists or incels (involuntary celibate). Doja herself has apologized profusely for her past racist remarks and any offense she caused, but she's taken a stand against the accusation she hangs out with racist shitbags on the internet.

"They love me, I love them. They’re loving, and that’s it. And you won’t find anything on them because you’re fucking stupid," she continued. "Your actions are stupid. You may not be stupid, you may be smart. But your actions are not telling. It just is what it is. You guys are fucking disappointing. This isn’t how you combat problems. And if you think it is, then you need to grow the fuck up, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry that you suck right now.”

During the stream, which can be seen above, she addressed the accusation that she fosters self-hatred over the color of her skin. "The mob of people telling me I'm ugly, and telling me my forehead's too big...you're trying to use my platform so that you can take all of your self-hate and spew it onto me," she added.

On Thursday Doja also released her "Like That" music video featuring Gucci Mane: