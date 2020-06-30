Cardi B has been accused of plagiarizing lyrics for her verses on Offset’s “Clout” and Blueface’s “Thotiana (Remix).”

Rapper Dela Wesst—who has more than half a million followers on TikTok—alleged that Cardi stole the lyrics from her. Wesst posted a video on Twitter in response to a tweet that Cardi appears to have deleted, which said, in part, “I never wanted to give this girl attention...I don’t like it’s when people try that shit with a pic of my kid.” In her video, Wesst accuses Cardi of avoiding the subject and unnecessarily pulling her child into the conversation.

Cardi clapped back at Wesst, writing, “First of all you weird ass bitch u been trying me for hot minute. You really cross the line when u stalkin my fans page and put this shit on a pic of me & my kid. SO YES THATS I’m bringing my kid.”

The tweet was paired with a screenshot where Wesst called Cardi out for stealing lyrics and included a photo of Cardi and 1-year-old Kulture.

Cardi began to map out the timeline of when she wrote the lyrics, asserting that she penned them before Wesst.

After she pulled her receipts, Cardi said, “Sooooo stop WITH YOUR SHIT. Never Hurd about you b4 you started using my name for tic too. Stop chasing clout and chase a bag and a dentist like I DID SIS!”

Wesst fired back, writing, “Starting a record in January does not mean you finished that record in January. I clearly wrote this the day before you debuted it the internet. I didn’t hear the section of the song THAT EVERYONE IS TALKING ABOUT. I am also not hearing by any 'CLOUTS' in the verse.”

Cardi responded, “jUsT cAUsE yOu sTArTED the song iN jAnUARy don’t mean you finished it THEN WTF IS THIS THEN BITCH!”

Wesst answered, “You clearly were LISTENING TO RESPOND & not LISTENING TO COMPREHEND. The lyrics from CLOUT are almost IDENTICAL to my lyrics in Thotiana. So, you genuinely proved nothing to me.”

Cardi responded, “You posted your lyrics on the other post it said February 6 my lyrics are from January 9th. Goodbye sweety your DISTURB. Clout chase from somebody else. CLOWN now go do a video about THAT!”

A Cardi fan called attention to the fact that Wesst’s follower count had improved during their back-and-forth, to which Cardi wrote, “Only people that follows her is people that hate me. You could me a murderer a KKK if you HATE CARDI B they will be on bitches page like YOU SO AMAZING, Queen, talent, you so smart Same shit different person.”

Cardi finally ended her exchange with Wesst, tweeting, “That was fun! ... I’m getting off the internet for a couple days see ya when I see yaaa.....BYEEEETAAAAAAAA.”