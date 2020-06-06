People have flooded the streets of various cities including Los Angeles to protest police brutality and the killings of several innocent Black victims, including George Floyde. Although this is no laughing matter, Blueface managed to turn the situation into a joke, and it's not sitting well with fans.

On Friday, Blueface was out shopping for furniture for his new home when he caught a case of sticker shock.

After seeing how much these items cost, he jokingly asked for a sympathy discount.

"Aye, y'all tell them to give me that George Floyd discount, cuh," Blueface said in a now-deleted post to his Instagram Story. "I need that Black Lives Matter discount."

Many people took offense to Blueface's insensitive joke, and they didn't hesitate to let the rapper know how they felt about his remarks.