A Boogie wit da Hoodie doesn't plan on vacating his throne anytime soon.

A Boogie continues to prove that he's the King of New York by dropping the video for his latest single, "Bleed." This track is set to appear on his Artist 2.0 Deluxe album which will drop on Friday.



A Boogie released Artist 2.0 on Valentine's Day. The project boasted features from acts like Roddy Ricch, Young Thug, Summer Walker, DaBaby, and more. The album was the second installment to his self-titled series that he started in 2016 with his debut project. Artist 2.0 debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 111,000 equivalent album units.

Outside new music news, A Boogie has been sucked into some drama. Fellow New York artist, Lil TJay, started to troll the rapper on social media. Lil TJay claimed to have stolen a Highbridge the Label chain from one of A Boogie's associates. Lil TJay then claimed he had an opportunity to have sex with the mother of A Boogie's child. As expected, this riled up the rapper and his supporters.

A Boogie took to social media, where he explained that Lil TJay bought the chain from someone after his friend lost it during a scuffle. Also, Trap Manny and Don Q were not moved by Lil TJay's eventual apology. They took to social media to let him know that he's not forgiven by the label.

Watch A Boogie's video for "Bleed" above.