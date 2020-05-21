Doja Cat may have another No. 1 remix on her hands.

Weeks after releasing the chart-topping "Say So" remix with Nicki Minaj, the Hot Pink artist hopped on the The Weeknd's "In Your Eyes" track. The two teased the collaboration earlier this week in a series of tweets:

"In Your Eyes" appeared on The Weeknd's 2020 No. 1 album, After Hours. He spoke about the record, co-produced by him, Max Martin, and Oscar Holter, during an interview with Variety.

"When you look deeper into the song, it’s more complex than it seems. It’s basically about two people who are in love with each other who are just fucking each other over," he explained. "The first verse is from [one] perspective and the second is from the other perspective. It’s like the way people think the Police’s 'Every Breath You Take' is a love song, and it’s not at all ... This is deeper, but you wanna dance to it and make love to it. That’s the trick of it."

You can stream the "In Your Eyes" remix on Apple Music and via Spotify below. The track dropped shortly after The Weeknd announced he was postponing the After Hours Tour to next summer.

"See you when it's safe," he captioned the announcement, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tour will begin June 12, 2021, with more dates to be announced.

Doja Cat has also took to social media this week to tease some more releases.

"I’m so excited. I’m gonna be working on some things," she said in a video. "I can’t really specify, but as far as songs and videos, you guys have been asking for a couple things and I am just here to guarantee you. All of those things are coming."